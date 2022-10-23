WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 235 PM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OK PANHANDLE AND THE NORTHEAST TX PANHANDLE... * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Ochiltree and Lipscomb. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...Values of 3-4 are expected in the afternoon. * Timing...Through 8 PM tonight. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather