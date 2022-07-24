WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

510 PM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...A small, but strengthening thunderstorm is drifting slowly over

northwestern Harris County...

At 509 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cypress, or 7 miles northwest of Jersey Village, moving northwest at

5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds to around 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cypress.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2999 9557 2992 9562 2997 9575 3007 9567

TIME...MOT...LOC 2209Z 123DEG 7KT 2998 9564

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

