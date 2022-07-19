WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

325 PM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND BREEZY SOUTH SOUTHWEST

WINDS.

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to

10 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED COUNTIES... Houston...Madison...Walker...Burleson...

Brazos...Washington...Grimes.

* WIND...South southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...100 to 105 degrees.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create explosive fire growth potential.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY

FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND BREEZY SOUTH SOUTHWEST

WINDS....

Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 10 PM CDT

Wednesday.

* TEMPERATURES...102 to 106 degrees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND BREEZY SOUTH SOUTHWEST WINDS....

* AFFECTED COUNTIES... Trinity.

* HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...103 to 105 degrees.

