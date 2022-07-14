WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1033 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western

Trinity, northwestern San Jacinto, Houston, northeastern Madison and

northeastern Walker Counties through 1115 AM CDT...

At 1032 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Wortham to 16 miles east

of Buffalo to 10 miles south of Kennard. Movement was southwest at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Crockett, Austonio, Trinity, Grapeland, Groveton, Point Blank,

Lovelady, Riverside, Kennard, Latexo, Sebastopol, Pennington,

Oakhurst, Weches and Centralia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3158 9517 3152 9510 3147 9510 3144 9501

3141 9498 3070 9525 3106 9607 3109 9598

3109 9577 3114 9577 3116 9573 3121 9575

3127 9573 3132 9566 3145 9571 3146 9575

3147 9572 3149 9574 3154 9565

TIME...MOT...LOC 1532Z 023DEG 27KT 3188 9639 3146 9578 3121 9518

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

