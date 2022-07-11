WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

340 PM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 degrees.

* WHERE...Trinity, Fort Bend, Wharton, San Jacinto, Polk, Inland

Jackson and Montgomery Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with heat index values up to 112 degrees. For the

Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Burleson and Brazos Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this

evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM

CDT Tuesday.

conditions with heat index values up to 111 degrees. For the

* WHERE...Washington, Grimes, Colorado, Austin and Waller

Counties.

* WHERE...Houston, Madison, Walker and Inland Galveston Counties.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather