Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

554 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

county, Harris.

* WHEN...Until 745 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 554 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Northwestern Pasadena, South Houston, Galena Park, Jacinto

City, Second Ward, Greater Eastwood, Greater Fifth Ward,

Greater Third Ward, Downtown Houston, Macgregor, Midtown

Houston, Near Northside Houston, Fourth Ward, Greater Hobby

Area, Neartown / Montrose, Astrodome Area, University Place,

Cloverleaf, southeastern Greater Heights and eastern Memorial

Park.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

