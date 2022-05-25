WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Burleson County in southeastern Texas...

West central Brazos County in southeastern Texas...

Northwestern Washington County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 1245 AM CDT.

* At 1219 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles southeast of Cameron to near Lexington to 7

miles southwest of Giddings to near Rosanky, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Caldwell, Somerville, Burton, Lake Somerville Dam, Lake Somerville

State Park & Trailway, Carmine, Lyons, Deanville and Chriesman.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

