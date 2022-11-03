TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 3, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 344 AM MDT Thu Nov 3 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southern Dona Ana County\/Mesilla Valley and Southern Tularosa Basin Counties. In Texas, Western El Paso County and Eastern\/Central El Paso County Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS... Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather