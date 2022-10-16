TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 121 PM MDT Sun Oct 16 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, Hudspeth. * WHEN...Until 430 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 121 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in East of Sierra Blanca. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - East of Sierra Blanca is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Central Hudspeth County - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN PECOS, EAST CENTRAL REEVES AND SOUTHWESTERN WARD COUNTIES THROUGH 300 PM CDT... At 224 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Pecos, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... B F Goodrich Testing Track. If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. LAT...LON 3140 10325 3115 10314 3108 10342 3123 10352 TIME...MOT...LOC 1924Z 235DEG 21KT 3122 10337 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather