TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 7, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

555 PM MDT Fri Oct 7 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 6 PM MDT this evening for a

portion of western Texas, including the following county, El Paso.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

