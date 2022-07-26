TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

433 PM MDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, Hudspeth.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 433 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Sierra Blanca, Fort Quitman, Esperanza, Finlay, McNary and

Quitman Canyon.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

