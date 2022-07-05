TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service El Paso TX

647 PM MDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Hudspeth County through 715 PM MDT...

At 647 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles northeast of Sierra Blanca, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sunset Ranches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.

LAT...LON 3117 10503 3139 10534 3154 10507 3125 10491

3124 10491

TIME...MOT...LOC 0047Z 145DEG 6KT 3133 10510

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

