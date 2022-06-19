TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 21, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 158 AM MDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the following areas, in New Mexico, Luna, Sierra, Dona Ana, Otero and eastern Grant Counties, including the Black Fire burn scar. In far west Texas, El Paso County and western parts of Hudspeth County * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Areas of steep terrain, urban and low lying areas, and the Black Fire burn scar will be most susceptible to excessive rainfall and rapid runoff. Drainages and arroyos within hilly terrain may cause flooding downstream of heavy rainfall as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Abundant monsoonal moisture will move into the region on Monday. This moisture will combine with an approaching upper level storm system to develop numerous showers and thunderstorms which could produce heavy rain and excessive runoff. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather