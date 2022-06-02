TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern El Paso County in western Texas...

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East El Paso,

moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

East El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley,

Hueco Tanks, Fort Bliss, Homestead Meadows, Montana Vista,

Butterfield, Hueco Mountain Estates, Fort Bliss Northeast and Biggs

Field.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 24 and 32.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather