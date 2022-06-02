TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service El Paso TX

409 PM MDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Hudspeth County through 500 PM MDT...

At 410 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6

miles southwest of Fort Hancock, moving east at 15 mph. This storm

is expected to cross the International Border along the Rio Grande.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds may also impact

traffic along Interstate 10.

Locations impacted include...

Fort Hancock, Fort Quitman, Esperanza, Finlay and McNary.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 70 and 100.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3102 10558 3105 10558 3109 10561 3110 10564

3112 10565 3113 10571 3116 10574 3116 10577

3120 10578 3129 10587 3129 10590 3131 10591

3131 10593 3138 10569 3129 10549 3102 10557

TIME...MOT...LOC 2209Z 270DEG 13KT 3121 10594

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

