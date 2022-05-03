TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 1226 PM MDT Tue May 3 2022 ...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS... .A dry airmass with dry fuels and strengthening west winds through Wednesday afternoon will foster critical fire conditions. The strongest winds will be in the Gila Region through Tuesday evening afternoon, with winds elsewhere remaining just under criteria thresholds. Critical fire weather conditions could still occasionally be seen outside of the Gila Region. Winds will strengthen area wide Wednesday afternoon with the strongest winds in the higher elevations of Grant, Sierra, and Otero Counties. A cold front will move through the area from north to south Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it drier air. Winds will diminish a few hours after sunset both days. Overnight RH recoveries across the Sacramento mtns and lowlands will only reach 15 to 25% into early Thursday morning. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 111, 112, AND 113... * 20 FOOT WINDS...West winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather