TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

320 AM MDT Mon May 2 2022

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND

STRONG WINDS...

.A very dry airmass continues to stay parked over far west Texas,

southwest New Mexico, and south central New Mexico. Above normal

temperatures, deep instability, very dry fuels, and increasing

winds this afternoon will all lead to critical fire weather

conditions.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 which includes far west Texas,

southwest New Mexico, and south central New Mexico...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to

8 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110, 111, 112, 113, 055, and

056 which includes far west Texas, southwest New Mexico, and

south central New Mexico.

* WIND...West winds between 20 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

