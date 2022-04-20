TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 910 PM MDT Wed Apr 20 2022 ...CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FRIDAY DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS... .A high-end fire weather event is setting up for Friday as winds increase from the southwest in response to a passing Pacific low over the Southern Rockies. Southwest winds will peak during the afternoon hours at 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. Very low humidity and above normal temperatures continue through Friday. Strong winds will increase the risk for rapid fire spread and critically dry fuels will make new fire starts possible. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, and NM113 in southwest and south-central New Mexico, TX055 and TX056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest at 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather