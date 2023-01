WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

557 PM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 6 PM. Sustained

wind speeds have fallen below 25 MPH across most of North and

Central Texas. Occasional gusts of 30 to 35 MPH cannot be ruled

out early this evening.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather