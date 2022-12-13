WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Denton County in north central Texas...

Northeastern Tarrant County in north central Texas...

Southwestern Collin County in north central Texas...

Northern Dallas County in north central Texas...

* Until 945 AM CST.

* At 844 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over DFW Intl

Airport, or over Grapevine, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Dallas, Plano, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, McKinney,

Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson, Lewisville, Allen, Flower Mound,

Rowlett, Euless, Grapevine, Wylie, Coppell, The Colony, Farmers

Branch and University Park.

This includes Interstate 35E between mile markers 433 and 454.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central

Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CST

FOR NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTY...

At 846 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Burleson,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Mansfield, Burleson, Cleburne, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Venus, Cross

Timber, Briaroaks, Coyote Flats, Lillian and Egan.

