WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 130 PM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Fannin County through 200 PM CDT... At 130 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bonham State Park, or near Bonham, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Bonham, Leonard, Honey Grove, Whitewright, Savoy, Ector, Dodd City, Bailey, Bonham State Park, Trenton, Ladonia, Pecan Gap and Windom. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3371 9586 3341 9586 3334 9639 3363 9638 TIME...MOT...LOC 1830Z 254DEG 11KT 3353 9616 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____