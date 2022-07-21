WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 509 PM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Young and northwestern Stephens Counties through 600 PM CDT... At 507 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over northwest Stephens County, moving north around 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Breckenridge and Crystal Falls. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3295 9910 3296 9895 3315 9895 3315 9883 3281 9858 3255 9909 TIME...MOT...LOC 2207Z 164DEG 11KT 3294 9890 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather