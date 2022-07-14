WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

257 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However

small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastern Coke County in west central Texas...

Northwestern Runnels County in west central Texas...

* Until 330 PM CDT.

* At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bronte,

moving south at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Robert Lee around 305 PM CDT.

Tennyson around 330 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Oak

Creek Reservoir and The Intersection Of Highway 208 And Ranch Road

2662.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Northeastern Callahan County in west central Texas...

Southeastern Shackelford County in west central Texas...

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Moran, moving

south at 15 mph.

Putnam around 325 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include I-20

Near The Callahan-Eastland County Line.

This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 312 and 323.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

