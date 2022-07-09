WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 9, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 728 PM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL HOOD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT... gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather