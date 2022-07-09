WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 9, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

403 PM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Hamilton and northwestern Coryell Counties through 430 PM CDT...

At 403 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southwest of Cranfills Gap, or 13 miles east of Hamilton,

moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Hamilton and northwestern Coryell Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3173 9798 3168 9778 3143 9781 3150 9811

TIME...MOT...LOC 2103Z 016DEG 9KT 3164 9791

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

