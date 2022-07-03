WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

355 PM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Young

and northwestern Stephens Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Woodson, or 13 miles northwest of Breckenridge, moving

north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Crystal Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3296 9909 3296 9895 3318 9895 3315 9871

3286 9884 3284 9910

TIME...MOT...LOC 2052Z 174DEG 15KT 3290 9906

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather