WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 258

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX

900 PM CDT SAT MAY 21 2022

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 258 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 9 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL TEXAS

BELL BOSQUE CORYELL

HAMILTON HILL LAMPASAS

MCLENNAN MILAM MILLS

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CAMERON, CLIFTON, COPPERAS COVE,

FORT HOOD, GATESVILLE, GOLDTHWAITE, HAMILTON, HICO, HILLSBORO,

KILLEEN, LAMPASAS, MERIDIAN, ROCKDALE, TEMPLE, VALLEY MILLS,

AND WACO.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 258 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

ANDERSON FALLS FREESTONE

HENDERSON LEON LIMESTONE

ROBERTSON

IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS

DELTA ELLIS HOPKINS

HUNT KAUFMAN LAMAR

NAVARRO RAINS ROCKWALL

VAN ZANDT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, BUFFALO, CALVERT, CANTON,

CENTERVILLE, COMMERCE, COOPER, CORSICANA, EAST TAWAKONI,

EDGEWOOD, EMORY, ENNIS, FAIRFIELD, FORNEY, FRANKLIN,

GRAND SALINE, GREENVILLE, GROESBECK, GUN BARREL CITY, HEARNE,

HEATH, JEWETT, KAUFMAN, MARLIN, MEXIA, MIDLOTHIAN, NORMANGEE,

OAKWOOD, PALESTINE, PARIS, POINT, ROCKWALL, SULPHUR SPRINGS,

TEAGUE, TERRELL, VAN, WAXAHACHIE, WILLS POINT, AND WORTHAM.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastern Freestone County in central Texas...

Northeastern Leon County in central Texas...

Southeastern Henderson County in central Texas...

Anderson County in central Texas...

East central Navarro County in north central Texas...

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 900 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Eureka to Fairfield to Buffalo, moving east at 45

mph.

HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Palestine, Buffalo, Elkhart, Frankston, Berryville, Coffee City,

Fairfield Lake State Park, Oakwood, Poynor and Moore Station.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather