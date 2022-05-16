WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1246 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Denton

County through 115 AM CDT...

At 1246 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Aubrey, or 10 miles east of Sanger, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Frisco, Denton, The Colony, Little Elm, Pilot Point, Aubrey,

Krugerville, Cross Roads, Hackberry, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois,

Oak Point and Lincoln Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for

north central Texas.

LAT...LON 3342 9699 3334 9683 3305 9685 3332 9713

3342 9705

TIME...MOT...LOC 0546Z 308DEG 22KT 3332 9700

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cooke

and west central Grayson Counties through 115 AM CDT...

At 1248 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Gainesville, moving southeast at 25 mph.

Gainesville, Whitesboro, Collinsville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Lake

Kiowa, Tioga and Sadler.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 492 and 503.

LAT...LON 3382 9720 3380 9721 3378 9719 3376 9719

3372 9714 3372 9711 3374 9709 3378 9709

3367 9677 3342 9693 3342 9694 3372 9741

3385 9728

TIME...MOT...LOC 0548Z 311DEG 23KT 3364 9708

