WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 6, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

731 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and

Rockwall Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for the South Fork Sabine River Near

Quinlan.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river has fallen below flood stage and is

expected to fall to around 4 feet by Tuesday evening.

