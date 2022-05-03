WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

203 AM CDT Tue May 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Parker and

northern Hood Counties through 245 AM CDT...

At 203 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northwest of Oak Trail Shores, or 12 miles southwest of

Weatherford, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Granbury, Aledo, Annetta, Oak Trail Shores and Annetta South.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 401 and 402.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3259 9806 3273 9789 3268 9755 3256 9755

3255 9762 3250 9762 3232 9778 3255 9807

3257 9807

TIME...MOT...LOC 0703Z 296DEG 21KT 3261 9791

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ALLOWED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 173 TO EXPIRE FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 15 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS

COLLIN COOKE DELTA

DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON

HOPKINS HUNT JACK

LAMAR MONTAGUE PALO PINTO

PARKER TARRANT WISE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, BONHAM, BOWIE,

BRIAR, BRIDGEPORT, CARROLLTON, COMMERCE, COOPER, DECATUR,

DENISON, DENTON, FLOWER MOUND, FORT WORTH, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE,

GREENVILLE, JACKSBORO, LEWISVILLE, MCKINNEY, MINERAL WELLS,

NOCONA, PARIS, PLANO, SHERMAN, SULPHUR SPRINGS, AND WEATHERFORD.

