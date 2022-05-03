WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 203 AM CDT Tue May 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Parker and northern Hood Counties through 245 AM CDT... At 203 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Oak Trail Shores, or 12 miles southwest of Weatherford, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Granbury, Aledo, Annetta, Oak Trail Shores and Annetta South. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 401 and 402. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3259 9806 3273 9789 3268 9755 3256 9755 3255 9762 3250 9762 3232 9778 3255 9807 3257 9807 TIME...MOT...LOC 0703Z 296DEG 21KT 3261 9791 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ALLOWED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 TO EXPIRE FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE PALO PINTO PARKER TARRANT WISE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, BONHAM, BOWIE, BRIAR, BRIDGEPORT, CARROLLTON, COMMERCE, COOPER, DECATUR, DENISON, DENTON, FLOWER MOUND, FORT WORTH, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE, GREENVILLE, JACKSBORO, LEWISVILLE, MCKINNEY, MINERAL WELLS, NOCONA, PARIS, PLANO, SHERMAN, SULPHUR SPRINGS, AND WEATHERFORD. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather