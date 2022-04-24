WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

253 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas,

including the following counties, in north central Texas, Cooke,

Fannin, Grayson and Montague. In northeast Texas, Lamar.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas.

Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and

rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher

amounts possible.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Sterling County through 330 PM CDT...

At 254 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles east of Garden City, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sterling City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3177 10126 3192 10126 3197 10113 3199 10097

3183 10093 3176 10127

TIME...MOT...LOC 1954Z 249DEG 28KT 3182 10127

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

