WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 1153 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Jack and Young. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas can be expected. Water may flow over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Low lying and\/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Highway 114 between Loving and Jermyn. Highway 16 near Highway 114. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.