WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Jack County in north central Texas...

* Until 1045 AM CDT.

* At 1005 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bryson, or

11 miles west of Jacksboro, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible.

* Locations impacted include...

Jacksboro, Bryson and Newport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

