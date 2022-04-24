WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

942 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT

FOR YOUNG AND WEST CENTRAL JACK COUNTIES...

At 941 AM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located near

and west/northwest of Graham, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Graham, Olney, Bryson, Elbert and Newcastle.

