WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 645 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ELLIS AND SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROCKWALL...KAUFMAN...SOUTHWESTERN VAN ZANDT... NORTHWESTERN HENDERSON AND NORTH CENTRAL NAVARRO COUNTIES... At 645 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Crandall to Kaufman to Seven Points, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Terrell, Seagoville, Forney, Kaufman, Gun Barrel City, Wills Point, Heath, Mabank, Crandall, Tool, Combine, Talty, Seven Points, Kemp, Eustace, Grays Prairie, Enchanted Oaks, Cottonwood, Purtis Creek State Park and Payne Springs. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather