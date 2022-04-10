WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Fort Worth TX Issued by National Weather Service Shreveport LA 204 PM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to between 40 and 45 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of North and Central Texas east of US-281. * WHEN...From 9 AM today until midnight. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items such as trampolines, lawn furniture, and trash cans may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roads and highways, especially those in a west to east orientation will become difficult, especially for high- profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather