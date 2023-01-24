WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1108 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTH CENTRAL

REFUGIO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning will be moving

north of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central

and south Texas.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CST FOR SOUTH

CENTRAL VICTORIA COUNTY...

At 1107 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over McFaddin, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Bloomington around 1120 AM CST.

Placedo around 1130 AM CST.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 77 between mile markers 594 and 596.

US Highway 87 near mile marker 826.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CST FOR

SOUTHEASTERN AUSTIN...NORTH CENTRAL FORT BEND...SOUTHEASTERN WALLER

AND WEST CENTRAL HARRIS COUNTIES...

At 1110 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Brookshire, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Katy around 1120 AM CST.

Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you

cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either

park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down

in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris.

