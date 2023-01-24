WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1050 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern San

Patricio, northeastern Jim Wells and southeastern Live Oak Counties

through 1115 AM CST...

At 1050 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Westdale, or 12 miles southwest of Mathis, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mathis, Orange Grove, Lake City, Sandia, Argenta, Lagarto, Westdale,

Lakeside, Lake Corpus Christi and Pernitas Point.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 31 and 44.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 656 and 658.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central

Texas.

LAT...LON 2791 9805 2798 9812 2824 9787 2806 9773

TIME...MOT...LOC 1650Z 225DEG 28KT 2801 9801

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 27 IN

EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH TEXAS

ARANSAS BEE CALHOUN

GOLIAD REFUGIO SAN PATRICIO

VICTORIA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARANSAS PASS, BEEVILLE, FULTON,

GOLIAD, INGLESIDE, KAMAY, MAGNOLIA BEACH, MATHIS, MCFADDIN,

PORT LAVACA, PORTLAND, REFUGIO, ROCKPORT, SINTON, TAFT, VICTORIA,

AND WOODSBORO.

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL LAVACA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT

1100 AM CST...

The storm which prompted the warning is moving out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain

is still possible with this thunderstorm.

