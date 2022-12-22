WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

148 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON CST

FRIDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING

TO 2 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

as low as 20 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south Texas.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 8 PM this evening to

2 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Subsequent freeze warnings will likely be

needed each night through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

