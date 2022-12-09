WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 9, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

517 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...

Patchy to areas of fog have developed across portions of South

Texas this morning. Expect visibilities between 1 to 3 miles or

less with a few locations seeing visibilities 1/4 mile or less at

times.

Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly

in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave

extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather