WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 606 PM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds have diminished below advisory criteria. Breezy conditions are still expected tonight.