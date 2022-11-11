WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

700 PM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nueces

and eastern Kleberg Counties through 730 PM CST...

At 700 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Driscoll Childrens Hospital, or over Corpus Christi, moving southeast

at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi International Airport, Del Mar College

Windward Campus, Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi Country Club, Packery

Channel, South Texas Botanical Gardens, Corpus Christi North Beach,

Cabaniss Field, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Padre Balli Park, Bay

Area Medical Center, Cole Park, Mustang Island State Park, Spohn

Hospital South, Driscoll Childrens Hospital, Del Mar College Heritage

Campus, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Waldron Field and

Downtown Corpus Christi.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 6.

US Highway 181 between mile markers 646 and 648.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2752 9734 2756 9733 2756 9738 2774 9758

2787 9745 2788 9740 2786 9736 2785 9736

2785 9735 2773 9707 2748 9729

TIME...MOT...LOC 0100Z 305DEG 21KT 2774 9739

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

