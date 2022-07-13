WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

726 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY...

The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will

produce heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees today.

Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink

plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and

take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should

never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car

interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather