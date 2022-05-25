WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1116 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Duval, east central Webb, southeastern McMullen, northwestern Jim Wells, southwestern Live Oak and northwestern Kleberg Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT... At 1116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rosita, or 9 miles southeast of Freer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Alice, San Diego, Freer, Benavides, Midway, San Jose, Westdale, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Tecalote, Annarose, Rancho De La Parita, Alice Acres, Alfred, Clegg, Rosita, Alfred-South La Paloma and Lake Alice. This includes the following highways... US Highway 281 between mile markers 638 and 684. US Highway 59 between mile markers 732 and 766, and between mile markers 782 and 788. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for south central Texas. LAT...LON 2757 9893 2775 9892 2785 9865 2822 9835 2826 9799 2757 9797 TIME...MOT...LOC 0416Z 264DEG 33KT 2777 9852 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR KINNEY...UVALDE...SOUTHWESTERN EDWARDS...SOUTHEASTERN VAL VERDE AND SOUTHWESTERN REAL COUNTIES... At 1117 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Reagan Wells to 8 miles northeast of Amanda, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Del Rio, Uvalde, Brackettville, Spofford, Camp Wood, Laguna, Barksdale, Concan, Laughlin AFB, Uvalde Estates, Dabney, Cline, Anacacho, Reagan Wells, Alamo Village, Knippa, Blewett, Rio Frio, Amanda and Montell. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WEBB COUNTY... At 1118 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of Gilson Groves, or 27 miles west of Encinal, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Las Tiendas, La Esperanza Ranch Airport and Callaghan. Interstate 35 between mile markers 24 and 31. US Highway 83 between mile markers 668 and 692. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather