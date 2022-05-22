WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1014 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Aransas, eastern Nueces and southeastern San Patricio Counties

through 1100 AM CDT...

At 1013 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Port Aransas, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Rockport, Port Aransas, Lamar, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Palm Harbor,

Key Allegro, Copano Village and Fulton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2785 9692 2773 9706 2784 9722 2815 9702

2800 9680

TIME...MOT...LOC 1513Z 218DEG 15KT 2785 9710

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

