SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Webb County in south central Texas...

* Until 445 AM CDT.

* At 352 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbia

Bridge, or 23 miles northwest of Laredo, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Laredo, Ranchos Penitas West, Columbia Bridge, Botines and Unitec

Industrial Park.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35 between mile markers 10 and 23.

US Highway 83 between mile markers 690 and 698.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...

Jasper County in southeastern Texas...

Newton County in southeastern Texas...

Tyler County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 645 AM CDT.

* At 355 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Jasper, Woodville, Newton, Kirbyville, Colmesneil, Town Bluff,

Ebenezer, Rockland, Burkeville, Warren, Toledo Bend Dam,

Browndell, Magnolia Springs, Roganville, Mt. Union, Harrisburg,

Spurger, Jamestown, Farrsville and Mayflower.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

