WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

921 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 5 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and

Calhoun Islands Counties.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM to 5 PM CDT

Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even

the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper

water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to

anyone entering the surf.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HARDEMAN COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON...WESTERN TILLMAN AND NORTHWESTERN WILBARGER

COUNTIES...

At 924 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fargo, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Vernon, Frederick, Tipton, Davidson, Manitou, Hollister and Fargo.

A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can

develop quickly from severe thunderstorms.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

