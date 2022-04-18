WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 447 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022 ...PATCHY FOG DEVELOPING THIS MORNING... Patchy fog has developed across portions of South Texas this morning. Expect visibilities generally 2 to 4 miles with a few locations seeing visibilities 1\/2 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather