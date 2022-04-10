WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central La Salle County in south central Texas...

Northern McMullen County in south central Texas...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 806 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fowlerton, or

17 miles west of Tilden, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Tilden, Crowther, Cross, Zella and Fowlerton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

