WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 556 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 ...WINDS DECREASING ACROSS THE REGION... .Winds continue to decrease across the region and relative humidity will slowly rise through this evening and overnight. Relative humidity levels will remain under 50 percent through this evening which will still maintain and elevated fire weather threat for at least the next few hours. ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS... North winds 10 to 15 mph this evening becoming light and variable overnight. Relative humidity 12-25 percent through sunset rising near 50 percent by or shortly after Midnight. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather